Radiation Level in Berlin-Moscow Train Normal, No Threat to Passengers - Russian Officials

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Emergencies Ministry confirmed that radiation levels aboard a train that arrived in Moscow from Berlin on Tuesday evening were normal and no threat to passengers was present.

"The mobile lab of the Moscow branch of the ministry and the Radon testing lab experts carried out measurements in one of the cars of the Berlin-Moscow train that had arrived at the Belorusskaya railway station. There were no threats to the health of passengers on board this train", the ministry press service said.

A number of media outlets earlier reported that Russian border guards had registered an excessive level of radiation background in one of the cars of the Berlin-Moscow train.

Upon the arrival of the train in Moscow, experts immediately checked the cars, while passengers were evacuated and the platform was cordoned off.

Russian-based media outlets broke the news earlier on Tuesday that increased radiation levels had been detected in one of the train coaches as it moved across the Polish-Belarussian border.

The media reports earlier claimed, citing sources, that the alleged radiation traces could have been left by a passenger who was treated with chemotherapy for cancer in Germany.