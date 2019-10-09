Radiation Level in Berlin-Moscow Train Normal, No Threat to Passengers - Russian Officials

"The mobile lab of the Moscow branch of the ministry and the Radon testing lab experts carried out measurements in one of the cars of the Berlin-Moscow train that had arrived at the Belorusskaya railway station. There were no threats to the health of passengers on board this train", the ministry press service said.
A number of media outlets earlier reported that Russian border guards had registered an excessive level of radiation background in one of the cars of the Berlin-Moscow train.
Upon the arrival of the train in Moscow, experts immediately checked the cars, while passengers were evacuated and the platform was cordoned off.
Russian-based media outlets broke the news earlier on Tuesday that increased radiation levels had been detected in one of the train coaches as it moved across the Polish-Belarussian border.
The media reports earlier claimed, citing sources, that the alleged radiation traces could have been left by a passenger who was treated with chemotherapy for cancer in Germany.
