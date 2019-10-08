Russian Lawmakers to Summon Google, Facebook to Prevent Violations of Russian Election Laws

Lawmakers from the upper house of the Russian legislature plan to contact an investigative committee and to summon Google and Facebook to prevent violations of Russian election laws, the Head of the Federation Council's Commission for the Protection of State Sovereignty, Andrei Klimov, has said.

The Russian Federation Council's Commission for the Protection of State Sovereignty has materials on the preparation of riots in Moscow during elections, commission head Andrey Klimov said.

"Our studies show that there were attempts to interfere in the election process in the Russian Federation, but the final results were not the ones that the organizers had expected," the lawmaker said.

He said the commission "has materials on the preparation of mass riots in Moscow during the election period."

On 8 September, Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said that it had discovered political ads on Google and Facebook websites, in violation of the Russian law, and considered it an intervention into Russia's domestic affairs.

Russia held regional elections on 8 September, including elections to the Moscow's city legislature. Some 57 nominees out of 233 were denied registration due to an insufficient number of valid signatures of eligible voters required for admittance to run in the race.

The opposition candidates described the denials as an alleged infringement on electoral rights, staging authorized and unauthorized protests in the Russian capital this summer.