Smoke Reported in Building of Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that the smoke in one of the wings of the building of the department on Smolenskaya Square was localized.

"The source caused by the short circuit was localized. There are no injuries," the ministry said.

Earlier, EMERCOM press service reported fire teams inspecting the ministry's building after receiving the information about smoke.

Last year, some 40 people had to evacuate from the foreign ministry building due to an anonymous phone call alleging a bomb threat. This came amid a wave of anonymous mass phone calls in Russia, the actions which the Russian Interior Ministry characterized in December as a cyberattack that was being carried out from abroad.