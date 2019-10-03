Register
    Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a session of the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi, Russia, October 18, 2018

    Vladimir Putin Speaking at Plenary Session of Valdai Club - Video

    © Sputnik / Sergey Mamontov
    Russia
    0 110
    The Russian resort city of Sochi is hosting a meeting of the prominent political forum, the Valdai Discussion Club, which brings together high-profile politicians, lawmakers and top experts from across the globe, to discuss the topic "The Dawn of the East and the World Political Order."

    Russian President Vladimir Putin is attending the plenary session of the forum where he will be joined by Philippines leader, Rodrigo Duterte, as well as King Abdullah II of Jordan, and the Azerbaijani and Kazakh presidents.

    The Valdai Discussion Club was established in 2004. Over the years, more than 1,000 international experts from 63 nations have attended its meetings. The Club aims to promote political dialogue in order to strengthen peaceful conflict resolution and provide analysis of economic and social developments globally.

      Vladimir Putin Speaking at Plenary Session of Valdai Club - Video
        Tags:
        Sochi, Valdai Discussion Club, Vladimir Putin, Russia
