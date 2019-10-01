Erdogan to Skip Russian Energy Week in Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will not be able to attend the Russian Energy Week forum that kicks off in Moscow on October 2, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said.

“I think that there will be no high-level guests. As far as I know, the country will be represented at a ministerial level,” Ushakov told reporters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin previously invited his Turkish counterpart to take part in the Russian Energy Week, which will be held 2-5 October in Moscow.

The Russian leader also said that during the forum, Russia will present its vision of further work on the Turkish Stream gas pipeline project.

The event was first held in 2017 and serves as a platform to demonstrate the prospects of Russia's fuel and energy industry and exploring the potential of international cooperation in the field. This forum is Russia's largest trade event dedicated to analyzing trends in the global fuel and energy sector.