Russian Wanted in US for Internet Fraud Objects to Extradition from Spain – Court Source

MADRID (Sputnik) - The suspect was arrested on 20 September in the Valencia airport, where he had arrived together with his girlfriend and child. He has attended a hearing at the Spanish National Court via video link.

A Russian man who was arrested in Spain’s Valencia on US charges of Internet fraud has refused voluntary extradition to the United States, a source in the National Court of Spain revealed.

"[The court] has ruled to place him in custody pending extradition hearings. The US has 40 days to complete all necessary formalities… He said he did not agree to extradition," the source said.

The suspect will appear in the National Court in Madrid in 40 days.

On Sunday, the Russian embassy in Spain confirmed the detention of the national and said that a local lawyer took his case.

The man was detained on 20 September upon the arrival in Spain, where he travelled together with his wife and son.

According to local media reports, the man is accused of involvement in large-scale online fraud activities with the use of fake documents, which is investigated by the FBI.