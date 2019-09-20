Actor Ustinov Leaves Pretrial Detention Facility

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Actor Pavel Ustinov has left Moscow's pretrial detention centre No. 4 after the court changed his measure of restraint from custody to recognizance not to leave town, his sister Yulia told reporters.

"He was taken out of the territory of the pretrial detention centre in a prisoner transport vehicle, the lawyer confirmed this information to us. We are going home", she said.

The statement comes after the Moscow City Court ruled to release actor Pavel Ustinov on his own recognizance not to leave town, changing the measure of restraint for him.

Ustinov was sentenced to three and a half years of imprisonment on Monday for violence against a riot police officer during an unauthorised protest in the Russian capital on 3 August. He denied the charges and said he had not even taken part in the protest. His defence filed an appeal.

Many Russian celebrities and politicians have protested the actor's conviction. Andrei Turchak, the secretary of the General Council of the ruling United Russia party, said videos from the rally showed Ustinov was only a bystander.