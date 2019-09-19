Putin Briefed on Results of Probe Into Hole in Soyuz MS-09 Spaceship - Source

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has been briefed on the results of a probe into the mysterious hole in the hull of Soyuz MS-09 spaceship, a source in the space industry told Sputnik.

"The president has been briefed on the results of the investigation," the source said.

Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the state space agency Roscosmos, said Wednesday that the probe found out how the hole appeared in the ship but the conclusions would not be made public.

Prior to that, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office conducted an inquiry into the precise location of the hole in cooperation with other authorities.

The statement referred to the incident when the crew of the International Space Station (ISS) detected on 30 August 2018, an insignificant air leak, caused by a microfracture on a wall of the living section of the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft, docked to the ISS. The hole was patched on the same day to restore the hermetic integrity of the ISS.

Following the incident, Russian State Space Agency Roscosmos set up a special commission to investigate the episode, and the commission concluded in October 2018 that the incident had not been caused by a manufacturing defect.