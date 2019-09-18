One Policemen Killed, Another Injured While Detaining Fellow Officer in Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A policeman was killed and another one was seriously injured while detaining an armed police patrol officer in Moscow on Wednesday, the Moscow Police Department reported.

"During the detention of a police patrol officer, the latter opened fire. As a result, one policeman was seriously injured and died on the site, while the second was hospitalised in a serious condition," the report says.

The Russian Investigative Committee aks launched an investigation into the incident. According to preliminary data, the law enforcers from the Internal Affairs Bureau attempted to arrest a policeman suspected of taking bribes, when the latter opened fire, killing one of the officers and injuring the other.