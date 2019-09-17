N.Korea's Charge d'Affaires in Russia to Be Summoned to Foreign Ministry Over Schooners

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korea's charge d’affaires in Russia will be summoned to the Foreign Ministry in connection with the detention of North Korean schooners, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Today, the DPRK charge d’affaires in the Russian Federation will be summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry in connection with the situation with the detention of North Korean schooners engaged in poaching in the Russian exclusive economic zone," the ministry said.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that three Russian border service personnel were injured in an attack by a crew of a North Korean ship in the Sea of Japan. It added that the border service discovered two North Korean ships and 11 motorboats that were poaching in the Russian exclusive economic zone.

When a ship with 21 crew members was detained, the crew of the other North Korean ship with over 45 people on board, attacked the members of the border service patrol group.