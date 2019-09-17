Video: Vladimir Putin Gives Speech at Keren Hayesod Foundation Congress in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke at a conference of the Israeli foundation Keren Hayesod in Moscow.
Mr Putin delivered a speech before attendees of the conference before having a brief meeting with representatives of the foundation.
This is the first time that Moscow hosts an international conference of the Keren Hayesod foundation. Established in 1920, this organisation focuses on helping Jewish diasporas across the world by raising donations and investment for Israel.
All comments
Show new comments (0)