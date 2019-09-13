The winners of the prestigious award will be announced on 28 November in Oman's capital city Muscat. Voting will continue until 20 October with anyone registered on the World Travel Awards site eligible to cast their vote.

The Russian capital city of Moscow has been nominated for the world's most prestigious awards programme in the tourism industry, the World Travel Awards, according to the official site of the Moscow government and mayor.

The city is a nominee in five categories at once. These include World's Leading City Destination, World's Leading Cultural City Destination, World's Leading Festival & Event Destination, World's Leading Business Travel Destination as well as World's Leading Sports Tourism Destination.

© Sputnik / Aleksey Kudenko View of the Moscow Kremlin from the Bolshoy Moskvoretsky bridge.

The World Travel Awards, colloquially dubbed "the travel Oscars", was established in 1993 and is regarded as one of the most prestigious trophies in the domain of tourism. The World Travel Awards will celebrate its 26th anniversary in 2019.