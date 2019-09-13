The Russian capital city of Moscow has been nominated for the world's most prestigious awards programme in the tourism industry, the World Travel Awards, according to the official site of the Moscow government and mayor.
The city is a nominee in five categories at once. These include World's Leading City Destination, World's Leading Cultural City Destination, World's Leading Festival & Event Destination, World's Leading Business Travel Destination as well as World's Leading Sports Tourism Destination.
The World Travel Awards, colloquially dubbed "the travel Oscars", was established in 1993 and is regarded as one of the most prestigious trophies in the domain of tourism. The World Travel Awards will celebrate its 26th anniversary in 2019.
