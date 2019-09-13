Baikonur Cosmodrome Getting Ready for Last Launch of Russian Rocket With Ukrainian Parts

"Baikonur Cosmodrome has begun preparing equipment ... of the launch system for the last start of the Soyuz-FG rocket with Ukrainian components in the launch vehicle's steering system", the agency's press service said.
The launch of the rocket carrying a Soyuz-MS15 spacecraft with the next crew for the International Space Station is scheduled on 25 September.
The launch will be the last ever for Soyuz-FG rockets, which served for almost 18 years, lifting objects into Earth's orbit.
Starting next year, cosmonauts will be using Soyuz-2.1a rockets. It has modern digital systems installed and all of its components are made in Russia.
