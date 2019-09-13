Baikonur Cosmodrome Getting Ready for Last Launch of Russian Rocket With Ukrainian Parts

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Baikonur cosmodrome is getting ready for the last start of a Soyuz-FG launch vehicle with Ukrainian parts, Russian state space agency Roscosmos announced on Friday.

"Baikonur Cosmodrome has begun preparing equipment ... of the launch system for the last start of the Soyuz-FG rocket with Ukrainian components in the launch vehicle's steering system", the agency's press service said.

The launch of the rocket carrying a Soyuz-MS15 spacecraft with the next crew for the International Space Station is scheduled on 25 September.

© Photo: Roscosmos/RSC Energia Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket is being prepared to be launched

The launch will be the last ever for Soyuz-FG rockets, which served for almost 18 years, lifting objects into Earth's orbit.

Starting next year, cosmonauts will be using Soyuz-2.1a rockets. It has modern digital systems installed and all of its components are made in Russia.