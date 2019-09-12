Silver Ring Route Users to Get Tourist Passports from Leningrad Region Authorities

ST. PETERSBURG, (Sputnik) - Authorities in the Leningrad Region will start issuing tourist passports to people using the Silver Ring of Russia route, a spokesperson for the regional government said.

The regional Tourism Committee unveiled the tourist passport at the September 9-13 Saint Petersburg Travel Hub international tourism forum. The event is taking place alongside the main program of the 23rd session of the General Assembly of the World Tourism Organisation.

“The tourist passport is a personalised souvenir booklet containing information about landmarks in all 11 regions involved in the Silver Ring of Russia project, as well as the contacts of information and tourism centres”, the spokesman noted.

At the request of tourist passport holders, they can include their personal data and photos, with officials of information and tourism centres also stamping them in the above-mentioned regions.

“Anyone can obtain the passport free of charge at the Leningrad Region’s information and tourism centre and at major tourism exhibitions”, the government spokesperson said in conclusion.

The Silver Ring of Russia, an inter-regional tourism project, includes various routes featuring historical cities, regional capitals and large communities in northwestern Russia that boast unique historical and cultural landmarks, as well as nature sites, including UNESCO World Heritage Sites. The route passes via St. Petersburg, the Leningrad, Arkhangelsk, Vologda, Kaliningrad, Murmansk, Pskov and Novgorod regions, and the republics of Karelia and Komi, as well as the Nenets Autonomous Area.