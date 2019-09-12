There is Risk of Nuclear War Due to Deterioration of Global Stability - Russian Deputy FM

Moscow previously warned that the US was jeopardising global security by withdrawing from strategic accords or refusing to extend them, as the world is left without a single document regulating the sphere of nuclear armaments.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stated on Thursday that there is a risk of a nuclear war, noting that the negative trend had become particularly visible this year.

"The situation regarding strategic stability keeps growing worse. Unfortunately, it's a fact, and a fact that cannot be argued with. Risks are growing too ... there is a risk of a nuclear war breaking out, even if the sides have no intention of starting a nuclear conflict", Ryabkov said in a speech in Moscow.

The diplomat also said that Washington appears to be evading working with Moscow on the New START arms reduction treaty.

"The actions of our Western colleagues are becoming increasingly emotional, at times — rather aggressive", he added.

Ryabkov also raised concerns about the US preparing nuclear test grounds for new drills.

"We are concerned about the situation surrounding the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty. After putting forward unjustified accusations of violating this accord, the United States, which has no intentions of ratifying it, is now working to maintain its testing grounds in readiness to resume such tests", he warned.

The Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, also known as the New START, was signed between Russia and the US in April 2010, and imposed limits on the amount of both countries' nuclear missile launchers, inter-continental ballistic missiles, strategic bombers and deployed warheads. The deal is set to expire in 2021, but there is an option to extend it until 2026.

