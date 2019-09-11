US Sanctions Against Russian Security Officials Unacceptable, Response to Follow - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US sanctions against Russian security officials are absolutely unacceptable, this is a continuation of the destructive line, and a response to such decisions will follow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"We consider such decisions concerning Russian security officials absolutely unacceptable. This is a continuation of this destructive line in bilateral relations, and you know that statements have already been made that an adequate reaction to such decisions will follow", Peskov said.

When asked whether it was likely that the country's leadership would somehow mark the work of these investigators or reward them, Peskov called the question "rather incorrect".

On Tuesday, the US State Department announced new sanctions against the head of the Investigative Committee in the Russian city of Surgut, Vladimir Yermolayev, along with the senior investigator at the Investigative Committee of Surgut, Stepan Tkach, over alleged violations of human rights after the officers discovered and disbanded a local Jehova's Witnesses* group.

In 2017, the Russian Justice Ministry suspended the activities of the Jehovah's Witnesses, citing extremist activities. Subsequently, the Supreme Court of Russia ruled to disband the group's headquarters in St. Petersburg and all of its 395 local chapters across the country.

* Jehovah's Witnesses' religious activity is banned in many countries, including Russia