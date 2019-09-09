Journalist Kirill Vyshinsky Holds Press Conference - Video

RIA Novosti Ukraine editor-in-chief Kirill Vyshinsky is holding a press conference in Moscow; he was released in an exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine, which took place on Saturday.

A historic large-scale simultaneous release of Russian and Ukrainian citizens happened on Saturday and Kirill Vyshinsky was flown to Russia.

Kirill Vyshinsky was detained in Kiev on 15 May 2018, on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's eastern Donbass region. Ukrainian authorities deemed these actions treasonous, as Vyshinsky was at the time a dual citizen of Russian and Ukraine; however, he renounced his Ukrainian citizenship the following month. While he was never convicted of a crime, the court extended Vyshinsky's pre-trial detention eight times. In late August, the Kiev Appeal Court decided to release Vyshinsky from custody on his own recognisance.

Follow Sputnik feed to find out more.