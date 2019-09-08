Register
20:26 GMT +308 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    President Vladimir Putin visits Khmeimim Air Base in Syria

    '90% Chance of Flying Off the Runway': Ex-Air Force One Pilot Recalls Extreme Landing With Putin Onboard

    © Sputnik / Michael Klimentyev
    Russia
    Get short URL
    131

    The incident reportedly occurred during a bout of bad weather, with the Russian president on route from Moscow to St. Petersburg.

    Vladimir Fedorushkin, a distinguished pilot and former commander of the Russian presidential plane, has revealed that he and his co-pilots once experienced an emergency situation with Vladimir Putin onboard that was so bad it nearly resulted in a serious accident.

    Speaking during a programme for Russia’s NTV television channel which aired on Sunday, Fedorushkin explained that the incident occurred during a flight from the Russian capital to Putin’s hometown of St. Petersburg.

    “The weather in both Moscow and St. Petersburg was very bad for flying, with crosswinds in both locations, and such choppy winds. So we’re taking off, and when we’re about 5-6,000 meters in the air we get into such wild turbulence. It was turbulence in clear skies.” the officer recalled.

    According to the veteran pilot, the flight was his hardest flight in his forty years of service as a professional pilot.

    “Our autopilot kept getting knocked out, the yoke was limited to one third deviation. We climbed to nine thousand meters, and we got shaken so bad that if we hadn’t had our seatbelts fastened, we would have found ourselves headfirst on the ceiling,” Fedorushkin said.

    During touchdown in St. Petersburg, the rainwater was so heavy that it nearly covered the airstrip, the pilot noted. “Meanwhile, we have a yoke, which we have to hold steady during landing, that can only deviate by one third. Even in conditions when it’s completely manoeuvrable, it’s hard to keep ahold of. And here we only have one third deviation.”

    Fedorushkin said that after landing in St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo airport, Putin asked him to come to his office to ask “what that was.”

    “We spoke for a bit about it. Of course it was an unpleasant experience. The probability of the plane flying off the landing strip was about 90 percent. But we managed,” the veteran pilot concluded.

    Fedorushkin did not clarify when the incident took place.

    Russia’s president flies aboard a heavily modified version of the Il-96, a Russian long-haul wide-body airliner designed by the Ilyushin Corporation. The fleet of presidential Il-96s consists of four planes, all of them built by the Voronezh Aircraft Factory. The aircraft are said to have a series of advanced security features, including a protective coating along the frame to confuse radars, a jamming system against MANPAD missiles, and even their own air defence system. The first of the planes was delivered in 1995, with three more adopted in 2003, 2013 and 2015, respectively.

    Related:

    How the New Il-96-400M Airliner Can Help Revive Russia's Civil Aviation Industry
    New Il-96-400 Passenger Jet to Help Russian Planes Win Back Domestic Market
    Here's Why Putin's Plane Skirted NATO's Eastern Flank on Approach to G20 Summit
    UK Tabloids Compare Putin and Trump's Presidential Planes Using Dubious Photos
    WATCH Putin's Plane Be Escorted by Six Su-57 Jets on Way to Astrakhan Region
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Girls at the MAKS-2019 international aviation and space show in Zhukovsky outside Moscow
    This Week in Pictures: 31 August - 6 September
    Sharpie Decree
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse