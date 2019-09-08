Last week, another incident occurred at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport when two planes collided during towing.

Boeing-777 suspended its preparation for the departure from Sheremetyevo after an engine failure sensor went off, the emergency services reported on Sunday.

"There was no fire on the aircraft and no one has been injured," the emergency services said.

В Шереметьево у боинга авиакомпании «Россия» загорелся двигатель. На борту находятся пассажиры, сейчас самолёт буксируют на стоянку. По предварительным данным, двигатель вспыхнул и сразу заглох. pic.twitter.com/wLuBZAZ1Iw — Umar (@Umar20946390) 8 сентября 2019 г.

​According to the emergency services, all 200 passengers of the aircraft were transported back to the airport.

The causes of the incident are being investigated.