Police Arrest Person Suspected of Assaulting Russian Central Election Commission Chair

"As a result of the investigation, officers of the Moscow Region Police arrested a suspect of armed assault on the CEC’s chairman Ella Pamfilova’s house," the spokesperson said.

The suspect is reported to be from one of the Central Asian republics, born in 1983.

On 6 September, an unknown person entered the house of the head of the Central Election Commission, which is located in the Moscow region, and attacked her with a stun gun. Russian Prosecutor General, Yuri Chaika, decided that the criminal investigation into the robbery of Pamfilova's residence should be handled by the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs pending further investigation into the central office of the Russian Investigative Committee.

To ensure a comprehensive and full investigation of the criminal case, oversight will be provided by the Prosecutor General's office.