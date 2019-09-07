Earlier, Dmitry Kiselev, the director general of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, said Vyshinsky would fly to Moscow on Saturday.

A plane with people released under Moscow-Kiev deal has landed in the Russian capital, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

The plane arrived at Borispol airport earlier on Saturday. It took in RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, who had been released by the Ukrainian court, as well as participants of a deal between Moscow and Kiev. According to a source, 33 people were flying to Russia.

An airplane supposedly carrying people who flew out of Moscow under the Russia-Ukraine release deal landed on Saturday in the Ukrainian capital's Boryspil airport, media reported.

The passengers are being met by relatives and close friends and are broadcast by Ukrainian TV channels. Meanwhile, the plane is making its way down the runway.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at Borispol airport to meet the plane, according to the Strana.ua outlet.

Russia and Ukraine began work on the simultaneous release of detained and convicted persons in the end of the summer. Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum that the issue would be settled in the near future.

On Friday, Ukrainian lawyer Valentin Rybin said on Facebook that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had pardoned people, whose simultaneous release was discussed by Kiev and Moscow. According to the lawyer, they were being brought to the agreed place for release.