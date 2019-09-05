Tokyo Reveals What Shinzo Abe Presented to Vladimir Putin After Summit in Vladivostok

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik), Valentina Shvartsman - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has presented Russian President Vladimir Putin with a traditional Japanese woodprint and a rugby uniform following their talks in the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok, the press secretary of the Japanese Foreign Ministry, Takeshi Osuga, said on Thursday.

Putin and Abe held a bilateral summit on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"After the summit, Prime Minister Abe through bureaucrats and protocol handed his gift [to President Putin] ... This is a woodprint, which was made by Japanese painter Bunsho Inoue in 1885. This is a picture of Niigata Port from when they opened up that port to the world. The ship in the middle of the picture is said to be the Russian Navy vessel 'Dzhigit'," Osuga said at a briefing, noting that Niigata was a long-time sister city of Vladivostok.

He added that Abe also presented Putin with a Japanese rugby uniform, which read "Vladimir" on the back.

This year Japan is hosting the Rugby World Cup, which will open with a Japan-Russia match on September 20.

The fifth EEF began on Wednesday and will run through Friday in Vladivostok. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.