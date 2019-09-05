'State ATM Corporation' Sums Up MAKS-2019 Air Show

The 14th International Aviation and Space Salon, held from 27 August to 1 September 2019, has wrapped up. Some 578,810 participants and guests visited the exhibition.

The Federal State Unitary Enterprise State ATM Corporation has summed up the results of the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2019, which ended on 1 September in Zhukovsky, Moscow Region. The air show took place at the Ramenskoye airfield.

An exposition made up of the Federal Air Transport Agency's subsidiaries was even set up in a chalet made especially for MAKS-2019. The exposition impressed visitors with diverse materials talking about the corporation's activities.

The showcase of the Aeronautical Information Centre, with various aeronautical documents both on paper and in a digital format, was launched in one of the exhibition’s pavilions.

Particular attention should be given to the participation of the aircraft Piaggio P180 Avanti II from filial Aerocontrol in the MAKS-2019 flight programme.

This aircraft is equipped with a Russian automated flight control system and is used to conduct flight checks of ground-based aeronautical equipment.

As part of the MAKS-2019 business programme, ATM Group representatives took part in a round table discussion called "The use of remote command and control centres: foreign experience and prospects for implementation in Russia".

In turn, Nikita Danilov, Deputy Director-General of the FSUE State ATM Corporation, gave talks at the conferences "Unmanned Aircraft Systems – From the Present to the Future" and "Unmanned Aerial and Space Transport".

Among other things, Danilov signed a cooperation agreement with the Association of Operators and Developers of Unmanned Aerial Systems, Aeronet.

Commenting on the results of MAKS-2019, General Director of FSUE State ATM Corporation Igor Moiseenko emphasised that "for a national air navigation services provider, an air show is a unique platform not only to demonstrate its achievements, but also for dialogue with users of the airspace of the Russian Federation, the industry, and industry regulators".