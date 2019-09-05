Military Mi-8 Helicopter Crashes in Saratov Region, Russia

"A Mi-8 helicopter has crashed near the settlement of Sokolovy", a spokesperson for the emergency services said, adding the circumstances of the incident are being determined.
The military have confirmed the incident, stating that the crew managed to escape the aircraft. According to preliminary reports, the crash could have been caused by the breakage of a landing gear leg.
Mi-8 (NATO reporting name Hip) is a medium twin-turbine helicopter, originally designed in 1961. It is the world's most popular model of helicopters, with over 17,000 units produced. It is primarily used as a transport aircraft, but could also serve as an airborne command post, armed gunship, or reconnaissance platform.
