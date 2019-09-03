Two Planes Collide at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport During Pushback - Video

Two planes collided during towing at Sheremetyevo Airport outside Moscow, no one was injured, an emergency service spokesman said.

“One plane touched another during towing," the spokesman said, adding that the wings were slightly damaged.

According to reports, one of the planes, belonging to Royal Flight, was being pushed back without passengers on board when it struck another plane, belonging to Aeroflot, with its wing.

Following the incident, Aeroflot stated that it was preparing a reserve plane.

"Аэрофлот" готовит резервный борт после столкновения двух самолетов в Шереметьево, сообщил источникhttps://t.co/Zp88B95ibk pic.twitter.com/lBhFL1DuLv — РИА Новости (@rianru) 3 сентября 2019 г.

​There's no information on the causes of the incident but it has been reported that no one has been injured.