Sukhoi Su-25 Jet Crashes in Russia's Stavropol Region - Defence Ministry

According to the Russian military, the warplane crashed in a desolate area, causing no damage on the ground. Emergency services are currently searching for the aircraft's two pilots.

"On 3 September, an Su-25UB aircraft crashed in the Stavropol region during a regular training flight. At the moment, search and rescue services are searching for the two pilots", the ministry said in a statement, specifying that the plane was not carrying weapons.

According to reports, the plane lost contact with a base prior to the accident; however, both pilots managed to eject themselves from the aircraft.

© Sputnik / Sergey Pivovarov Air force units hold drill in Krasnodar Territory

The Sukhoi Su-25 Grach (NATO reporting name Frogfoot) is a single-seat, twin-engine jet aircraft developed in the Soviet Union. The Su-25UB version, modified for training missions, has two seats. In total, Russia produced over 1,300 Su-25 planes of various modifications.