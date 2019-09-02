Western Powers Paying 'Increased Attention' to Russian Web Resources - Lavrov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Western powers have been paying more attention to Russia's online resources since accusing the country of hacking, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"We have even better reasons to think that our Western colleagues have been paying increased attention to our Internet resources. This has happened many times and the Central Bank, Sberbank and other state institutions have talked about it", he said.

Lavrov was speaking to students at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations. He called information security a "hot topic" that has been on the front-burner ever since the United States accused Russia of trying to meddle in the 2016 presidential election without providing any evidence.

© Sputnik / Ekaterina Lyzlova U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov shake hands as they pose for a photo prior to their talks in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, Russia, May 14, 2019

The minister also stressed that this "myth" still permeated throughout US and Western media and by politicians despite never having been proven.

Russia has repeatedly denied having any interest in interfering with other nations' domestic affairs. According to President Vladimir Putin, the allegations were brought up by the American media simply to resolve interior political issues in the US.