Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Holds Joint Press Conference With Iranian Counterpart Zarif - Video

The two diplomats are holding talks on 2 September, just several days before Tehran is expected to proceed with the third round of disengagement from the nuclear deal.

Russian and Iranian foreign ministers Sergei Lavrov and Javad Zarif hold a joint press conference after meeting in Moscow.

The visit by the Iranian diplomat comes amid rising US-Iranian tensions in the Persian Gulf, efforts to establish a truce in Syria’s Idlib, and escalation on the Israeli-Lebanese border.

Earlier, the Iranian foreign minister arrived in the French resort city of Biarritz on an unexpected visit amid the G7 summit for talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian and French President Emmanuel Macron with a special focus on the Iran nuclear deal and current tensions in the Middle East.

Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.