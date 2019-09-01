Beslan Commemorates School Hostage Crisis Victims on 15th Anniversary of Massacre - Video

1 September marks the 15th anniversary of the tragic events in the Russian city of Beslan, where hundreds of children and adults were held hostage by terrorists in a school. Over 300 people were killed, hundreds were injured.

Relatives of the victims of the Beslan school massacre have gathered at the school on Sunday to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the tragedy.

The terror attack on the school in Beslan happened on 1 September 2004. Over 30 terrorists seized the school early in the morning, when the children had gathered in the yard to mark the start of the school year. The perpetrators forced the schoolchildren and their families, a total of more than a thousand people, into the school gym. The victims were held hostages there for three days, without food or water. Overall, the attack claimed lives of 334 people, including 318 hostages, 186 of whom were children.

