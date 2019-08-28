One Rescued From Rubble of Collapsed Building in Russia, 11 Feared Buried Under Debris

The incident happened in the Russian city of Novosibirsk located in southern Siberia. According to the local emergency services, they received reports about a wall of a one-storey building under construction collapsing.

Rescuers have saved one person from the rubble of a collapsed building in Novosibirsk, the local emergency services reported.

According to the press service for the Ministry of Emergency Situations, eleven people might still be buried under the rubble of the collapsed building.

The press service added that the injured person retrieved from under the debris has been taken to hospital.

According to a representative of the regional emergency services, search and rescue operations are underway.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry said earlier on Wednesday it was verifying the information about the collapse of the one-storey building.

