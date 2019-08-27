Putin Says He Talked With Erdogan on Joint Production of Su-35 Jets, Other Military Hardware

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan have discussed the possibility of continuing cooperation in the defence industry, including the joint production of Su-35 fighter jets. The Turkish president has confirmed this and said that Ankara wants to continue cooperating with Moscow in the defence industry.
The presidents of the two countries met at Russia's MAKS-2019 air show that took place in the Moscow suburbs on 27 August. Russia's cutting edge fifth-generation Su-57 stealth fighter jets were featured during this year's show.
