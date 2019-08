Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Russia for a working visit to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan hold a press conference after talks on the sidelines of the MAKS-2019 international aviation and space salon in Zhukovsky, which is just southeast of Moscow.

According to the Kremlin, the main topic of their talks is the situation in Idlib Province, as well as political, economic and defence cooperation between the two countries.

