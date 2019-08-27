The International Aviation and Space Salon, also known as MAKS, has been held every two years in the city of Zhukovsky since 1993. It is organized by The Russian Ministry of Industry and Commerce with the Rostech state enterprise and sponsored by Aviasalon Corporation.

The fourteenth International Aviation and Space Salon is taking place in Zhukovsky, Moscow region on 27 August. The show is expected to be held until 1 September.

Demonstration flights and innovations will be showcased at the air show, including prototypes of Russian aircraft, warfare systems and experimental units.

Eight hundred twenty-seven companies from 33 countries confirmed their participation in the event. Several new aircraft will be exhibited at the air show, including the latest Russian passenger plane the MS-21.

