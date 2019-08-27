The fourteenth International Aviation and Space Salon is taking place in Zhukovsky, Moscow region on 27 August. The show is expected to be held until 1 September.
Demonstration flights and innovations will be showcased at the air show, including prototypes of Russian aircraft, warfare systems and experimental units.
Eight hundred twenty-seven companies from 33 countries confirmed their participation in the event. Several new aircraft will be exhibited at the air show, including the latest Russian passenger plane the MS-21.
FOLLOW OUR LIVE FEED TO FIND OUT MORE
All comments
Show new comments (0)