Firefighters Tackle Massive Blaze at XIV Century Convent in Central Moscow - Video

The Rozhdestvensky Convent, or Convent of the Nativity of the Theotokos, is one of the oldest monasteries in Moscow, located inside the Boulevard Ring, on the left bank of the Neglinnaya River.

Over 40 people and more than 10 fire engines are involved in an operation to extinguish a fire on the roof of the Rozhdestvensky Convent in central Moscow, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said in a statement.

The large fire at the Rozhdestvensky Convent was localised to an area of 400 square metres and no one was injured, the Russian Emergencies Ministry reported.

The Rozhdestvensky Convent is located about two kilometres outside the walls of the Kremlin and is one of the oldest buildings in central Moscow.

Пострадавших при пожаре в женском монастыре в центре Москвы, предварительно, нет, пожар локализован на площади 400 квадратных метров — МЧС #москва pic.twitter.com/3eiv8oLx7y — Алексей Кириленко (@Kirilenko_a) August 26, 2019

Пожар произошел в двухэтажном здании постройки 14 (!) века pic.twitter.com/KbRCbHROYR — Korolev Aleksandr (@ArbagoKorolev) August 26, 2019

The convent was founded in 1386 and includes several churches and other buildings, including a single-domed stone cathedral from the 16th century.