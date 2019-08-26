Grenade Explosion in Residential House Kills 2 People in Russia's Far East- Administration

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) - A combat grenade exploded on Monday in a four-storey residential building in Russia's Far Eastern port city of Nakhodka, leaving two people dead and two more injured, a representative of the regional administration stated.

"On August 26 ... an explosion took place on the first floor of a four-storey apartment building in Nakhodka; it is believed that a combat grenade exploded. Emergency services are on the site, the situation and the circumstances are being established. According to preliminary information, two people were killed, and two more were injured, with no children among the victims. The building did not suffer significant structural damage", the representative said.

According to the representative, a man and a woman were injured. They are currently at a hospital and will soon undergo surgery, both their conditions have been assessed as grave.

The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has not yet shared details about the incident, saying that "they are still investigating the circumstances of the explosion".

