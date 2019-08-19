Moscow Interested in New Post-Brexit Trade Deal With London - Russian Trade Representative

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is interested in concluding a new trade agreement with London after the United Kingdom exits the European Union, Boris Abramov, Russia's trade representative in London, said.

"[Russia] believes that concluding a new trade agreement would be beneficial to both parties", Abramov told the Russian Izvestiya news outlet.

Abramov added that despite whether the United Kingdom left the European bloc with or without a deal, Moscow and London would continue, at the very least, to trade under the policies outlined by the World Trade Organization.

In 2016, the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union on 29 March 2019. However, due to then-Prime Minister Theresa May’s failed efforts to secure an acceptable agreement with Brussels, prospects for a no-deal Brexit are becoming more realistic.

Boris Johnson, May's successor, has made clear his willingness to go down that route.

Johnson has repeatedly stated his determination to withdraw the United Kingdom from the bloc by 31 October, with or without a deal.

In his first speech as prime minister, he said that while London would work to secure a new and "better" deal with the European Union, preparations for a potential no-deal Brexit would be necessary if Brussels refused to negotiate any further.