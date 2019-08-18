International Army Games 2019 Officially Closed - Russian Defenсe Minister

KUBINKA, Russia (Sputnik) - The International Army Games 2019 (ARMY 2019) have come to an end, with Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu officially declaring them closed at a ceremony in the Moscow Region.

The closing ceremony of the 5th International Army Games 2019 started at the Patriot Park in the Moscow Region earlier on Saturday.

Shoigu gave a speech at the closing ceremony, saying the organizers never suspected that the games would grow to be so big when they first started the event five years ago.

The Russian Defence Minister thanked all of the foreign defence ministers who made the commitment to participate in the games.

ARMY 2019 kicked off on 3 August. Over 200 teams from 39 countries competed across 25 ranges in 10 countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Russia and Uzbekistan.