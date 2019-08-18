International Army Games 2019 Officially Closed - Russian Defenсe Minister

The closing ceremony of the 5th International Army Games 2019 started at the Patriot Park in the Moscow Region earlier on Saturday.
#МинобороныLive Церемония закрытия V Армейских международных игр - 2019https://t.co/I9E1aYhnGz#Минобороны #АРМИ #АРМИ2019 #Армия #АрмияРоссии #МинистерствоОбороны #ТанковыйБиатлон pic.twitter.com/TLgkgqcooc— Минобороны России (@mod_russia) August 17, 2019
Shoigu gave a speech at the closing ceremony, saying the organizers never suspected that the games would grow to be so big when they first started the event five years ago.
The Russian Defence Minister thanked all of the foreign defence ministers who made the commitment to participate in the games.
32 лучших мгновения конкурсов Армейских международных игр-2019#ARMYGAMES #ARMYGAMES2019 #АРМИИГРЫ #АРМИ2019 #video #видео pic.twitter.com/ZuUUI9M8X1— Минобороны России (@mod_russia) August 17, 2019
ARMY 2019 kicked off on 3 August. Over 200 teams from 39 countries competed across 25 ranges in 10 countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Russia and Uzbekistan.
All comments
Show new comments (0)