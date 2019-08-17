Streets Turn Into Rivers as Russian Resort City of Sochi Flooded by Heavy Showers (Videos)

Meteorologists issued a storm alert on Friday, 16 August, warning of waterspouts at sea and a dramatic increase in water levels in rivers. Local emergency services have doubled their efforts to deal with the aftermath of the calamity.

The citizens of Sochi took to social media on Saturday to share the consequences of heavy rain that hit their city this morning, turning streets into rapid streams.

According to one video, the roads became so inundated with rainwater that a person was left stranded on the pavement, not knowing how to cross the street.

The heavy rains also affected the traffic, forcing cars to essentially "sail" on the roads.

However, others have taken a more humorous approach to the whole situation with one man deciding to take a swim in a newly formed river.