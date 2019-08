The Simferopol-bound aircraft, carrying 226 passengers and seven crew members, was forced to make an emergency landing after being hit by a bird strike soon after taking off from Zhukovsky Airport near Moscow.

A total of 74 people were injured after the accident, but there were no fatalities, according to the Russian Health Ministry. The Investigative Committee has launched a criminal investigation into the incident.

The Moscow-based Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) has also formed a special commission to investigate the crash and has already started work, the IAC said.

