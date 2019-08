A bird strike meant the Simferopol-bound aircraft, carrying 226 passengers and seven crew members, was forced to make an emergency landing soon after taking off from Zhukovsky Airport.

Only one person remains in a in a Moscow-region hospital after the Airbus A321 crash landed. A further 22 passengers have already been released, according to the Russian Health Ministry on Thursday.

When the aircraft was taking off from the runway, it collided with a flock of seagulls, sucking the birds into its engines, the Rosaviatsiya said.

Passengers captured the moment the birds got into the engine.