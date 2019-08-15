Huawei Plans to Offer Some 1,500 Jobs in Research Centers in Russia Over Next 6 Years

MOSCOW, August 15 (Sputnik) - Chinese tech giant Huawei is set to hire more than 1,500 people for its research and development (R&D) centers in Russia over the next six years, the press service for the company's office in Russia said on Thursday.

"Huawei plans to recruit about 500 people for its local R&D centers by the end of the year ... Over the course of the next five years, we plan to employ more than 1,000 new experts for R&D work," the press service said.

The company also seeks cooperation with Russian scientific communities, universities and research centers, the press service added.

There are currently two Huawei R&D centers in Russia, located in Moscow and St. Petersburg, which together employ 550 people.

On 15 May President Donald Trump signed an executive order barring US companies from using telecom equipment from sources the administration deems a national security threat, thus targeting China and its telecom giant Huawei.

The sanctions banned US firms from striking deals with the company without first procuring special licenses.

Washington had long been accusing the tech giant of installing “backdoor” access in its devices at the behest of the Chinese government. Beijing and Huawei have both vehemently denied the allegations.

On 29 June, US President Donald Trump eased the sanctions placed on Huawei by allowing US companies to sell components and spare parts to the still-blacklisted company.