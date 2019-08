Live video from the site of the Airbus A321 passenger plane's emergency landing in the Moscow region where 20 people were injured in the incident.

The Simferopol-bound Ural Airlines U6178 flight, with 226 passengers and seven crew members on board, was forced to make a hard landing soon after taking off from the Moscow region's Zhukovsky Airport after seagulls were sucked into both of its engines.

According to the Health Ministry, 23 people were hospitalised after the accident. The Investigative Committee launched a criminal probe into the matter.

Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.