Crimea-Bound Airbus A320 Makes Hard Emergency Landing at Moscow Region Airport, Passengers Evacuated

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Simferopol-bound Airbus A320 plane with over 100 people on board made an emergency landing in Russia's Zhukovsky International Airport, a spokesperson of the emergency services said.

"An engine took fire during the take-off. After an emergency landing, A321 went outside the runway," the Russian Emergencies Ministry said.

According to the air carrier Ural Airlines, the emergency landing was caused by a bird flying into the engine of the plane.

"According to preliminary data, all passengers of the A320 plane survived the hard landing in Zhukovsky," the spokesperson said.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry stated that the plane carried 234 people, including seven crew members.

According to the ministry, two people were injured in the incident. Those wounded were hospitalised.

The press service noted that all the passengers had been evacuated from the aircraft, adding that the airport’s emergency units extinguished the fire.