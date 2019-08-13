Moscow City Court Obliges Election Commission to Register Opposition Candidate Mitrokhin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Moscow City Court cancelled the district election commission's decision to deny registration to opposition candidate Sergei Mitrokhin to run in the election to the Moscow City Duma and obliged the commission to register him as a candidate, the court stated.

"The Moscow City Court cancelled the decision of the district election commission on refusal to register [Mitrokhin] as a candidate, obliged the district election commission... to register Sergei Mitrokhin as a parliamentary candidate", the court said.

Mitrokhin previously appealed the decision of the district election commission, which refused to register his candidacy in the 43rd district. The Moscow City Election Commission upheld the complaint.

The court's statement comes after the Kremlin's spokesman stated that any candidate denied registration in elections may appeal the decision in court, adding that "there is no ambiguity".

Following mass protests in Moscow over the city authorities' refusal to accept the applications of nearly 60 candidates to run for the city legislature, several party leaders suggested forming a working group to investigate possible foreign meddling in Russia's elections. On 7 August, Russia's Committee on Security and Corruption Control said it would request information from law enforcement agencies on any alleged foreign interference in Russia's political affairs.

© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov Moscow Protests

Unauthorised rallies, organised by the opposition, took place in downtown Moscow on 27 July and 3 August, with protesters taking to the streets to support independent nominees who have been disqualified from running in the election, which is scheduled for 8 September.

The opposition has also organised several authorised rallies, with about tens of thousands participating in the demonstrations.

Election officials have registered 233 contenders, including 171 candidates from by political parties and 62 independents. Fifty-seven others were not allowed to run over the purportedly large numbers of invalid registration signatures they collected from eligible voters.