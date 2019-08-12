Number of People Injured in Blasts at Ammo Depot in Russia's Achinsk Rises to 33 - Medics

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of people wounded in a series of explosions at an ammunition depot near the town of Achinsk in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory has risen to 33, the local healthcare authorities said.

"The number of wounded as a result of ammunition explosions in the territory of a military unit near in the village of Kamenka in the Achinsk region totals 33", the statement said.

Explosions initially rocked the depot on 5 August, leaving 14 people injured and one dead. On 9 August, however, the Russian Armed Forces’ Central Military District said that lightning had hit an ammunition rack. Nine people were injured in a blast near a railroad on the Uluy-Achinsk section in the Krasnoyarsk Territory and four of them were subsequently hospitalised, a spokesperson for the local emergency service has said.

A state of emergency was declared on 9 August in Achinsk district due to the explosions.