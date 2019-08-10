Beauty on Duty: Russian Police Bombshells Share Personal Life Stories (Video)

Oksana, Julia, and Daria are three beautiful ladies out of hundreds of others who are part of the Russian police: two of them are in charge of security at Moscow’s most touristy places, while the latter works in the mounted patrol police. Daria is, incidentally, also a big Instagram star who boasts a vast 50,000-strong fan base on the social network.
The ladies eagerly shared their stories, explaining how exactly they made a decision to join the male-dominated police squads and detailing some particularly memorable experiences they have had so far while on duty.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
All comments
Show new comments (0)