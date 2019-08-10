Russia's Rosatom Says 5 Employees Were Killed in Accident at Military Range in Arkhangelsk Region

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom said five of its employees died in an accident at a military range in the Arkhangelsk Region during tests of liquid-propellant engine, while three other people suffered injuries and burns.

"Five people died during tests of a liquid-propellant engine system as a result of the accident at a military range in the Arkhangelsk Region. Three other colleagues received wounds and various burns," the company said.

It added that the accident took place during engineering and technical works on isotope sources of the engine.

All those wounded had been hospitalized, Rosatom pointed out, expressing condolences to the families of the accident victims.

The accident happened on Thursday, when a blast, followed by a fire, happened during the tests. The Defence Ministry has said back then that two people were killed in the accident.

The incident happened in a military unit in the village of Nenoksa, according to the press service of the Arkhangelsk region governor.

The central marine test site of the Russian Navy is situated on the territory of the Nenoksa administrative district.