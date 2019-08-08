At Least 4 People Died, 30 Hospitalised in Road Accident Near Russia's City of Novorossiysk

At least 4 people, including two children, have died, 30 others have been taken to hospitals after a road accident near Russia's southern city of Novorossiysk, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said.

A source said late on Wednesday that a passenger bus and a car collided and fell off a cliff near the settlement of Verkhnebakanskiy close to Novorossiysk, located in Russia's Krasnodar Territory.

Earlier, the ministry reported that two people had died and 21 people been hospitalized.

Specialists working on the site of the crash continued taking people from under the bus, the ministry added, noting that there had been a total of 42 people inside the bus when the collision happened.