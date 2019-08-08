At Least 3 People Dead, 32 Injured in Road Accident Near Russia's City of Novorossiysk

Three people died and 32 others have been injured in a road crash involving a bus and a car near Russia's southern city of Novorossiysk, Sergei Pulikovskiy, the Krasnodar Territory emergencies minister, said on Thursday.

A source said late on Wednesday that a passenger bus and a car collided and fell off a cliff near the settlement of Verkhnebakanskiy close to Novorossiysk, located in Russia's Krasnodar Territory.

"Around 32 people have been injured. They have all received medical assistance and were taken to hospitals. Three people died. All of them have been taken [from the site of the crash]," Pulikovskiy said live on Rossiya 24 TV channel.

Previously, a spokesperson of the regional emergencies services said that four people, including two minor children, had died and thirty others been taken to hospitals.

Krasnodar Territory Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said that an emergency centre had been set up in the region to deal with the accident.

The regional branch of the Russian Investigative Committee said that investigators had been dispatched to the site of the crash to find out reasons behind the accident.

Later, the Krasnodar Territory branch of the Interior Ministry said that there are eleven children among those hospitalized.

"Twenty-seven people, including 11 children, have been taken to Novorossiysk hospitals," the press service said.

The Russian Interior Ministry's General Administration for Road Traffic Safety said that according to the preliminary information, at 10:20 p.m. (19:20 GMT) on Wednesday, a Volkswagen Touareg and a Hyundai bus collided on a highway connecting Novorossiysk and the Kerch Strait.

The authority added that after the two vehicles collided, they fell off a 30-meter (98-feet) cliff.

Meanwhile, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said there were a total of 45 people inside the two vehicles as they collided.

"There were 41 people inside the bus (39 passengers, a driver and a guide) and four people were inside the car. There were a total of 45 people," the ministry's press service said.

Earlier, the ministry reported that two people had died and 21 people been hospitalized.