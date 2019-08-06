1 Dead, 8 Wounded in Ammunition Explosions in Siberia - Investigative Committee

On Monday, a fiery explosion rocked a military facility near the city of Achinsk in Russia's Krasnoyarsk region.

One person died and eight were injured when ammunition being stored there exploded, the Investigative Committee said in a statement on its website Tuesday.

According to the investigation, for an unknown reason, a fire broke out during the loading and unloading of munitions. It is noted that the fire brigade attempted to put out the fire, but the blaze got out of control and set off the explosive ordnance.

The fire hit the depot's storage of propellant charges on Monday, causing multiple explosions and leaving 12 people injured. According to a representative of regional emergency services, the depot could house over 40,000 of 142-mm and 152-mm caliber projectiles. While charges detonation has subsided, there is still a risk that certain items of ordnance could explode.

The incident resulted in the evacuation of about 4,000 people from Achinsk.